PIA clinch third national title in a row

Beat NBP 4-3 in penalty shootout in the final

KARACHI: PIA clinched third National Championship title in a row when they defeated National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in the final at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, in penalty shootout after a goalless draw in the regulation 60 minutes on Wednesday.

Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) defeated WAPDA 1-0 to claim the third position.

In the first few minutes, PIA made a couple of inroads and forced two penalty corners in succession, but failed to convert them. Thereafter, NBP had more of the play in the first half. They made far more entries into the circle, and had a few chances but failed to make any attempt on the goal.

In the second half, the younger NBP side remained in ascendancy for most of the time without complete domination.

The bankers made a good open play attempt and off their second PC in the 36th minute, Abu Bakr’s forceful and well-directed push was brilliantly saved by the PIA net minder Imran Butt.

Frustration crept up and some rash play was witnessed. PIA’s Shafqat Rasool in the 37th minute and NBP’s Atiq in the dying minutes were shown yellow cards.

The fitter bankers had a few good chances in the last quarter. They had the best opportunity to finish the match in the last minute. Imran Butt, who had a fantastic game, effected two wonderful saves off field attempts.

The penalty shootout went to the wire. NBP, who started, failed to find the target in the first two strikes, while the PIA did. The bankers were successful in the last three, while PIA had wasted the fourth.

It was 3-3 when PIA’s Kashif Ali stepped in for the last strike. He was successful and the joyous PIA squad went wild.

Penalty shootout scorers:

PIA: Haseem, Zubair, Shafqat Rasool and Kashif Ali

NBP: Arslan, Bilal and Dilber

In the third place game, the game remained dull in the first 15 minutes.

In the second quarter, the experienced WAPDA side brightened the things. They made frequent incursions into the circle but were twice denied by Amjad Ali, the SSGC’s custodian.

SSGC’s Adeel had an excellent opportunity but despite being in an ideal spot he pushed out.

Both the sides had long periods of ascendancy in the third quarter. WAPDA had three PCs but Amjad Ali, SSGC’s hero of the day, was impenetrable.

Gasmen’s speedy forwards made some good individual bursts into the opposition’s scoring zone but did not test the goalkeeper.

The young SSGC were definitely the better team in the last 15 minutes. WAPDA had a PC and a wonderful open play chance, but failed to score.

SSGC looked more likely to strike. And they did so in the 53rd minute. The WAPDA goalkeeper padded away a good cross from the right, but Rana Sohail sprinted to put the rebound in the net.

SSGC equalled their best finish in the Nationals; they had finished third twice in the past.

PIA captain M Irfan received the winners’ trophy from Punjab’s Minister of Sports Jahangir Khanzada.

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Nawabzada Chaudhry Sher Ali handed over the runners-up trophy to NBP’s skipper Tauseeq.

Police’s brilliant forward Sharjeel, who had three hat-tricks in the tournament, was declared the ‘Best Emerging Player’.

0



0







PIA clinch third national title in a row was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176887-PIA-clinch-third-national-title-in-a-row/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PIA clinch third national title in a row" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176887-PIA-clinch-third-national-title-in-a-row.