Sahi confident Pakistan athletes will win several medals

KARACHI: Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) president Maj Gen (retd) Akram Sahi on Wednesday said that keeping in view the statistics of the previous Islamic Games held in Indonesia in 2013 Pakistan could win around a dozen medals in the Islamic Games to be hosted by Azerbaijan in Baku from May 12-22.

“Yes, we have good chances in the Baku event,” Sahi told ‘The News’ from Islamabad. “If we keep the previous Games record before us and compare it with our athletes’ current record I am confident we will be able to secure around a dozen medals,” he added.

Sahi on Wednesday briefed the secretary of the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) about Pakistan’s chances in athletics in Baku.

He plans to meet the top brass of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Thursday (today).

Interestingly, the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has advised the AFP through a letter to keep the strength of its athletes low because Pakistan will have mere token participation in athletics.

The AFP chief said that as per quota Pakistan could field 30 athletes but the federation had selected only those for the tour who had medal prospects.

Sahi, also a former international athlete, said that in women javelin throw Pakistan would be fighting for gold. “We have picked two girls, Fatima Hussain of WAPDA and Gul Naz of Higher Education Commission (HEC), and the record of the two is much better than the gold medallist of the 3rd Islamic Games,” Sahi pointed out.

“Fatima recorded 36.77m in the National Championship in Quetta, while Gul Naz inked 36.23m. Eki Febri Ekawati of Indonesia had won gold in javelin throw through a 34.37m throw. That’s why we have a bright chance in the event,” said Sahi, a former long jumper.

He also said that in women’s 4X100m relay Pakistan would at least win a bronze medal. “WAPDA recorded 48.92 in the National Championship in Quetta. Oman’s athletes grabbed bronze in the 3rd Islamic Games in the same event by scoring 49.20, which means we can produce the desired results in Baku if other nations don’t do anything exceptional,” Sahi said.

In 200m, Najma Parveen recorded, as per electronic timing, 25.47 seconds, which equals the record of the bronze medallist of the 3rd Islamic Games Abir Barkaoui (25.47), Sahi added.

“And that is what we expect from Najma in Baku,” the official said. Najma was part of Pakistan’s contingent for last year’s Rio Olympics.

“We also have Qandeel in discus throw, who is very close to bronze medallist of the previous Islamic Games,” Sahi claimed.

“Sahib-e-Asra and other women athletes will be trying for improving their personal best,” Sahi said.

Pakistani athletes did not feature in the 3rd Islamic Games because of the conflict between the POA and the PSB.

“We also have a solid chance in men’s javelin throw. Our premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem recorded 78.33 at the South Asian Games in India last year. Fatih Awan of Turkey won silver in the 3rd Islamic Games, so Arshad can seize the opportunity. We also have Yasir in the same event who has already done 71. The bronze medallist of the previous Islamic Games Ahmed El-Shabramsly of Egypt inked 69.02 and here again we have a chance,” Sahi explained.

“Our triple jumper Mohammad Afzal is better than the bronze medallist of the previous Games and so we have a chance in men’s 4x400m relay. WAPDA’s athletes in the national event recorded three minutes and 12 seconds which is close to the bronze medallist side of the last Games,” he said.

“Mehboob of Army was not part of that event as it had been won by WAPDA. If Mehboob, the record holder in the 400m, is inducted for relay then Pakistan could get a medal,” Sahi said.

“Pakistan can secure bronze in 4X100m relay. Army inked 40.24 in the national event which is better than Indonesia, the bronze medallists of the last Islamic Games who recorded 40.37,” the official said.

“We have good sprinters in Gohar (10.44), who beat Olympian Liaquat in the national event, and young Shehbaz of Army who recently scored 10.5 seconds in trials. I hope something will be achieved in 4x100m relay,” he elaborated. “Imran of WAPDA is a fine long jumper. He recorded 7.63 in the national championship and the bronze medallist of the last Islamic Games Saleh Al Haddad of Kuwait’s timing was 7.66m,” Sahi said.

The national athletics camp is in operation at Islamabad.

