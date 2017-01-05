KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced Pakistan U16 team and management for one-day and T20 matches against Australia, which will be held in the UAE.

The three matches of the one-day series will be played on January 9, 11 and 13 at ICC Academy.

The three matches of the T20 series will be played on January 15, 16 and 18 at the same venue.

Squad: Aarish Ali Khan (captain), Mohammad Taha, Ziad Khan, Saqib Jamil, Abdul Hadi, Rohail Nazir (vice captain), Talha Mehmood, Hasan Abbas, Mashal Khan, Zain Bin Farooq (w/k), Mehran Mumtaz, Moeen Parvaiz, Muhammad Imran, Abdullah Manzoor, Naseem Shah.

Reserve Players: Hasnain Hussain, Danish Sarhadi (w/k), Junaid Khan, Usman Rahim, Muhammad Junaid.

Officials: Taimoor Khan (team manager and head coach), Masroor Ahmed (assistant coach), Imranullah (trainer), Iftikhar (physiotherapist).

