KARACHI: Jamshoro had mixed fortunes in the 18th National Seniors Cup Cricket Tournament 2016-17 being organised by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA).

Jamshoro overwhelmed Badin by seven wickets at the Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad, but lost to Mirpurkhas by 25 runs at the same venue.

Badin, who won the toss and elected to bat, scored 109 for eight in the stipulated overs with opener Mohammad Moosa (28 off 29 balls) being the top scorer. The innings was wrecked by Jamshoro’s duo of Ghulam Hussain (3-17) and Munawwar Bhutto (2-26).

Jamshoro overcame a mini-collapse, which saw them lose three wickets to Mohammad Jaffer, to reach the target in 14.3 overs.

Opener Ghulam Hussain led the chase with a breezy 41 off 19 balls, hitting seven boundaries. Javed Liaquat remained unbeaten on 28 off as many balls, while Mumtaz Qureshi remained undefeated on 17 off 18 balls.

Mirpurkhas batted first after winning the toss and scored 126 for six in the allotted 15 overs against Jamshoro with major contributions coming from Ghajan Wassan (29 off 17 balls), Sharifuddin (28 off 22 balls) and Abdul Rahim (25 off 30 balls).

Opener Asif Baloch (41 off 40 balls) provided Jamshoro a solid start and they were well placed at 77 for one, but lost three quick wickets in Sharifuddin’s two overs and found themselves restricted to 101 for nine off 15 overs.

0



0







Jamshoro beat Badin, lose to Mirpurkhas was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176873-Jamshoro-beat-Badin-lose-to-Mirpurkhas/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Jamshoro beat Badin, lose to Mirpurkhas" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176873-Jamshoro-beat-Badin-lose-to-Mirpurkhas.