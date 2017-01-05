SYDNEY: Australia’s Peter Handscomb could hardly fail to be delighted with a fledgling Test career that has already brought two centuries but is realistic enough to concede that home conditions have played their part.

He grabbed his second century against Pakistan on Wednesday, becoming the second Australian after Herbie Collins in the 1920s to score more than 50 runs in each of his first four Tests.

“Any time you can make a Test hundred is always going to feel amazing. It’s just been incredible,” Handscomb said.

“It’s been a nice start and definitely something I didn’t feel was going to happen, taking that next step up to this level.

“I’ve been very lucky in the way that I’ve come in, in my own conditions, in my own country, I have a good understanding of what was going to be coming at me. Had I debuted somewhere else it might have been a different story.”

Handscomb got his chance to show his composure and unorthodox batting technique at the top level when Australia overhauled their team after losing two Tests to South Africa in November. He scored 54 on debut in the third Test against the Proteas, a century and an unbeaten 35 against Pakistan in Brisbane and 54 in Melbourne in the second Test victory.

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur said they had seen quite enough of him after a 110 in the third Test on Wednesday. “It’s an interesting technique but it’s one that he seems very confident with, it’s one he plays very well with, he hits the ball very late, it’s under his eyes,” said the South African.

