KARACHI: Karachi Queens overpowered Karachi Pearls by seven runs and clinched SSB Quaid-e-Azam Day Women Softball Festival title here at Trinity Girls School and College ground.

The tournament was organised by Sindh Softball Association (SSA) in collaboration with Sindh Department of Sports and Youth Affairs.

In the final, Karachi Queens scored 13 runs in five innings against Karachi Pearls’ six runs in five innings.

Sheril, Mursaleen, Aliza, Bismah and Maliha scored two runs each for the winning side. Babita, Bushra and Alina scored two runs each for the losing side.

Sindh Softball Association (SSA) chairman and Deputy Commissioner Malir Mohammad Ali Shah was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.

Principal Trinity College Irene Pearl and Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) secretary Asif Azeem were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Guest said that if Pakistan’s women got proper infrastructure and a platform, nothing would stop them from performing well at international level.

At the end of the ceremony, Ali and Irene Pearl distributed trophies, shields and certificates among players and officials of the tournament.

