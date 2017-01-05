KARACHI: One of the prime reasons why Australia are in a strong position to post a 3-0 clean sweep in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan is the explosive batting of David Warner.

The aggressive opener has hammered the Pakistani bowlers, scoring at a very fast rate to make sure that the Aussies continue to dominate the tourists.

On Tuesday, Pakistan tried to come out with their own version of Warner when they fielded debutant Sharjeel Khan, who holds the record for the fastest double-hundred ever scored in Pakistan’s domestic cricket, in the third and final Test in Sydney.

But the move to bring in the big-hitting left-handed didn’t pay off as Sharjeel fell cheaply after playing a loose shot against pacer Josh Hazlewood. His departure for four was quickly followed by the dismissal of Babar Azam in the same over, leaving Pakistan gasping at 16-2 after Australia had piled up a mammoth first innings total of 538-8 declared.

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan coach, said the idea behind Sharjeel’s inclusion in the playing eleven at the expense of Sami Aslam was to raise the team’s scoring rate.

“We had to try to do something so we let Sharjeel loose,” Arthur told reporters in Sydney after stumps on day two of the third Test.

“If Sharjeel comes off, plays really well and gets us the momentum up front much like David Warner gives to Australia, then he can set a tone for us. So that was the idea behind it.

“Sami Aslam is certainly not out of the picture and I think he has a bright future as an opening batsman for Pakistan. He is technically very good. Since the third Test in England he has developed significantly and has come off really well.

“We just thought we had it change it up somehow. We would like to play an attacking brand of cricket and I make no secret of that. “We would like our rates to get bigger and to score a little bit quicker.”

