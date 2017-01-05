The power of disruptive ideas

Disruption is a notion that has transformed the conventional philosophical wisdom of linearity of critical discourses of modernity. The linear and non-cyclical progression of human consciousness in a Hegelian framework dominated worldview, surpassing all previous notions of critical thinking of empiricists and rationalists till the middle of the 18th century – the time of the advent of Marxian disruptions.

One of the discursive fallacies of modern thought has been its tendency to classify intellectual, historical and political processes into a linear scheme of causality and evolution on a predefined trajectory of Social Darwinism. Contrary to the cyclical view of history, modernity for the most part advocated a journey of history as a process of evolution with a dialectical process of synthesis of new ideas – the genesis of new consciousness.

The notion of linearity so emphatically put forth by modernity enters into a paradoxical situation when the concept of linearity and progression is seen as a disruption of traditional cyclical views of historical processes. Disruption rather than linear progression is what transforms human societies in the long run. The disruptive ideas of Hegelian dialectics made it possible to supplant traditional consciousness, which was punctuated by the belief that all human knowledge, intellect and historical advancement is cyclical and preordained.

In fact, there was no linear transition from a cyclical to an evolutionary and dialectical worldview. Rather, it was the process of critical thinking, collective experience and social reckoning of disruptive ideas that paved the way for this transformation. ‘Knowledge is power’; this famous dictum of Francis Beacon was a disruptive pronouncement in the pre-modern feudal Europe where knowledge was the prerogative of the elite – the feudal and clergy. Edicts of the embedded clergy were the ultimate knowledge and the universal truth. Beacon’s ‘profanity’ disrupted this centuries’ old perpetuation of imposed worldview.

Likewise, the modern social theory inspired by the rationalism of Hegelian dialectics, empiricism of Hume, existentialism of Kierkegaard and the disruptive combination of rationality and empiricism in the a priori and categorical imperative of Kant was dislodged by Marx’s dialectical materialism. Thus, disruption is the true spirit of the age – what Henri Bergson termed the ‘elan vital’ for social transformation.

However, all such disruptions have strong material and historical bases which precede the creation of disruptive knowledge and its instrumental public consumption for qualitative transformation of human society. Revolution, therefore, is not a conspiracy of the disgruntled lot as we are told, it is rather an inevitable reality of qualitative transformation from one sociopolitical order to another, the negation of the old and the creation of the new – and it goes on.

A revolutionary is not the enemy of order; he/she is the forerunner of creative disorder for an evitable historical necessity of a new order. Disruption is the precursor of transformative undercurrents of a society, the alarm bell for the genesis of new structures compatible with an emerging new reality. However, disruption is also a whimsical symptom –an abrupt expression of the necessity of a new order and is not a materialistic cause of transformation. Disruptive ideas can also divert the revolutionary potential to an anachronic, degenerative and barbaric sociopolitical order.

Disruptive consciousness can be progressive and transformative but it can also be subversive, leading to chaos and anarchy, if it is strangulated. For instance, the rise of extremist ideologies in Pakistan is an indication of strangulated disruptive consciousness which has become a degenerative subversive force with barbaric ideals of an anachronistic pre-modern society. The immense transformative potential of disruptive consciousness has been lost to extremist ideologies in Pakistan and what is left as the political and social order has run out of creativity and imagination to cope with rapidly emerging new realities in a globalised world.

At the global level, the neoliberal ideology has capitalised on a weak disruptive expression of the New Left. It has created a strong counter-disruptive narrative which has recently led to Brexit and the rise of Donald Trump. The appeal of the New Right’s counter-disruptive narrative of Donald Trump attracted the working class of white Americans because it was packaged smartly as a force of disruption. The American working class is caught in a Hobson‘s choice between anti-working class Republicans and Democrats. Trump’s success lies in his ability to offer a different narrative in a monotonous political culture of America. He has smartly exploited the disruptive potential of the American working class, which may lead to a political backlash if the promises he made remain unfulfilled.

Simply put, we live in a complex world that is primarily defined by uncertainties, ambiguities, chaos and multiplicity of perspectives that are not cemented by a linear ideological narrative. With increased access to means of information and hubs of knowledge production, we are less informed and less knowledgeable about the real workings of the world around us. The promise of postmodernists – that technology will usher in a qualitative change in the ways we think of the world and will provide the means of liberation, seems to be losing its credence.

With all technologies in the service of humanity put together, we still struggle with the centuries’ old conundrum of liberation of mind and body from the structures of enslavement. In fact, we are less free, less liberated, less humane and more alienated today than ever in a world of free flow of information and multiple choices. Our lives are punctuated by insatiate lust for accumulation of resources that we do not use for our welfare, peace and prosperity but they are consumed to satisfy the manufactured choices imposed upon us through continued marketing and branding of mythical goods of recognition and social status.

The supermarket of ideas strangulates critical thinking and reduces larger political questions to common sense issues, where consumers of these ideas hold sway over the informed citizenry. In this first quarter of the 21st century, the world has seen unprecedented brutality, pogrom, bloodshed and annihilation of some of the oldest civilisations of the world. The instinct of destruction has grown more sophisticated than what it was during the world wars of the 20th century.

The old-fashioned Bretton Woods System and an ineffective UN could not prevent human misery; they could only canonise the economic and political miseries of millions across the globe. The unmatched miseries of Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Sudan and the unending wretchedness in Palestine and Africa have become a political normal for an insensitive UN. The champions of the capitalist brand of democracy could not be restrained when millions of innocents were killed in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. How can one then expect from them peace and prosperity in this global order?

We need a global narrative of disruption to dislodge the structures of brutality that have plagued humanity, where millions of poor people die of starvation each year in a world of abundant resources, where war has become a lucrative industry at the cost of millions of lives and many untold miseries await us in a nuclear world. We are digging our own graves in an extremely dangerous world of unbridled capitalism which knows no bounds and can kill millions for a profitable business proposition.

The current global order has become fossilised and we need a new order, one that can cater to global issues such as hunger, poverty, climate change and most of all peace and prosperity. Disruptive ideas and our age-old political ideals of equality, ownership and egalitarianism are more relevant today than ever.

The writer is a freelance

columnist based in Islamabad.

Email: [email protected]

