Talk of war

India’s new army chief General Bipin Rawat started the new year with more threats and warning for Pakistan. Not only did he make the usual statements about possibly carrying out more ‘surgical strikes’ and warning Pakistan about supposedly backing militants, he also claimed India is capable of fighting a two-front war against Pakistan on both ours and the China’s borders. Completely missing the irony of declaring that India is not a war-mongering nation even while raising the possibility of a war that will engulf the entire region, Rawat seems to be trying to up the stakes in the war of words with Pakistan and show how much of a threat it perceives Pakistan’s closer relationship to China. Rawat’s sabre-rattling came just after the Foreign Office handed over a dossier to our UN envoy, which is meant to be passed on to the new UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The dossier contains evidence that an Indian submarine was spying on projects of the CPEC; it also contains the confession of Kulbhushan Yadav’s spying in Balochistan. Our hope is that the UN will finally acknowledge that it is India that is meddling in the affairs of Pakistan rather than the other way around.

India’s latest threats come even as it continues to clamp down on the liberation movement in Kashmir and Narendra Modi himself faces the first crisis of his rule after raids on the Sahara and Birla groups yielded diaries which showed possible under-the-table payments to Modi while he was chief minister of Gujarat. It has now become routine for Modi’s government to deal with any trouble at home by lashing out against Pakistan. This trick may be sufficient to mollify a majority of the population in India but it should not fool the international community. The UN Security Council did just reject a frivolous proposal by India to impose sanctions on Pakistan for its supposed patronage of terrorism but Pakistan is always on the defensive on such matters when India’s own campaign of violence against the Kashmiri people needs to be the first matter that is resolved on the quest for regional peace. India has somehow managed to turn its violence in Kashmir and constant flouting of UN resolutions into a referendum on Pakistan’s conduct. And now, by dragging China into its war plans, it is showing that it is willing to risk peace in all of South Asia to distract from its own illegal occupation of Kashmir.

Talk of war was posted in Editorial of TheNews International on January 05, 2017