Exploring Lahore

Lahore is an ancient city with splendid monuments, historical places, attractive sights and entertainment facilities. In order to revive tourism in the historical city of Lahore, the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab introduced nation’s first tourist double-decker bus service to allow tourists to view the magnificent and historical sites in the city. This sightseeing bus service is likely to run on two routes. The first route starts from Terminal-I Football Stadium to the Wagah border through Jallo Botanical Gardens while the second route goes through the Greater Iqbal Park to reach the Wagah border.

This initiative of the government will certainly breathe new life into the tourism industry of the province. This will help generate revenue which will consequently strengthen the country’s economy. It is hoped that through these steps, the country will once again become a favorite tourist destination for tourists around the world.

Shehar Bano Syed

