We’re out of power

Makran is the biggest coastal region of Balochistan and is deprived of basic necessities. Electricity shortage in the region has reached new heights. Long hours of power outage disrupt the daily lives of the people. The region’s energy supply is insufficient considering its area.

The provincial government needs to take serious action to provide more energy supply in the region so that the people can lead their lives in peace.

Mannan Samad

Makran

Pakistan is in the grip of a serious energy crisis that is affecting all sectors of the economy and segments of society. Power has always remained a base of progress for a country. Energy is required to run machinery in industries, various household products and powering automobiles. With an increase of population and industries, demand and consumption of energy is increasing day by day. However, the production of energy is not proportional due to outdated infrastructure, lack of planning and mishandling of resources. The procedures used by the authorities to overcome these problems are very expensive. As a result, the country generates very little energy at a very high cost. This results in massive loadshedding and high price of per unit electricity. Pakistan produces about 81 percent of its electricity through oil and gas which costs about 9.4 billion dollars.

Pakistan is rich in resources that can be used for energy production. These resources include both renewable resources like hydropower, solar power and agricultural biomass and non-renewable resources like gas, coal and petroleum products. The government should replace oil and gas power plants by thermal power plants, construct new dams and hydro power plants and also use alternative energy resources like wind power etc. It should also start an awareness campaign to educate people to save energy.

Suleman Idress

Islamabad

