Blaming the victim

Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz represented Islamabad at the Heart of Asia Conference held on December 4, 2016. Combating terrorism was at the core of discussions at the annual conference, which was meant to focus on efforts to reconstruct and stabilise war-torn Afghanistan. The conference took place amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan in the wake of the terror attack on the Nagrota Army base. At the conference, both India and Afghanistan called terror emanating from Pakistan as the ‘greatest threat’ to regional peace and stability, ignoring the fact that Pakistan itself is a victim of terrorism and is fighting war against terrorism

India and Afghanistan should have realised that terrorism is a borderless enemy. Both the countries should have considered the fact that Pakistan is a member of this platform to assist Afghanistan and achieve bilateral and multilateral goals. That can be achieved only if India stops blaming Pakistan.

Nazia Jabeen

Lahore

