Street food is popular in almost every city of Pakistan, especially among the low income group people. In Rawalpindi, a large part of the city’s population meets a substantial part of its dietary and nutritional needs through meals and beverages offered by outdoor vendors. Such food is often contaminated with bacteria, which affect the health of consumers. Contamination is the result of a combination of factors, including the unhygienic environment in which food is prepared and stored, and improper handling and preparation practices. Vendors generally prepare food with their bare hands. The water used to prepare the food and to clean the cooking and eating utensils and even the swab cloths used for drying are other sources of contamination. The food is often stored and sold on open trays paving the way for the germs from garbage heaps on the streets to contaminate the food.

People manning the food stalls should be wearing gloves, have disposable plates and keep their food items covered. Sadly, these safety measures are not practised at the majority of eateries in the city, where cups and plates are sub-standard, mostly cracked, and improperly washed in a bucket of dirty water. The food authority should take strict measures against such eateries which don’t ensure cleanliness.

Hamza Khawar

Rawalpindi

0



0







Street food was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176853-Street-food/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Street food" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176853-Street-food.