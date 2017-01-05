This refers to the news report, ‘Family of minor girl tortured by judge, pardons abuser’ (Jan 3). For the last two years, the 10-year-old tortured girl was a domestic helper in the house of a serving judge. Last Friday (Dec 30), the girl was recovered from the judge’s residence by the Islamabad police. The young girl was allegedly frequently abused by the judge’s wife. According to reports, the girl’s parents have forgiven the accused of their own free will. The case dissolved after the affidavits were submitted by the girl’s parents and her aunt. Now is the time for NGOs working for children’s protection and welfare to raise their voice in support of the poor minor girl. Courts will take a suo moto notice on trivial matters but will remain silent over children’s rights.

It is unfortunate that such an incident happened at a judge’s residence. Does the judge not know the basic rights of a house servant? What is surprising is the silence of political leaders on such matters.

Engr S T Hussain

Lahore

0



0







Justice served? was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176852-Justice-served/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Justice served?" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176852-Justice-served.