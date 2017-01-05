The Panama show

There is no doubt that the Panama Papers issue will have a serious impact on the 2018 elections, but it also seems that the case is the last gambit of the PTI to come in power. The party has put all its eggs in the Panama basket.

If the party succeeds in its bid to prove the allegations levelled against NS and his family, it will cash in on this scandal during the election campaign. In the same way, if the PML-N comes clean out of the case, it has every right to be in the government for another five years.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

