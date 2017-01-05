Print Story
120 Khugakhel tribesmen released
January 05, 2017
Peshawar
LNDIKOTAL: The political administration on Wednesday released 120 tribesmen
belonging to the Khuga-khel tribes arrested a day earlier.The authorities had arrested 120 Khugakhel tribesmen on charges of creating law and order at Torkham border. Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi and JUI-F leader Mufti Ejaz intervened to resolve the issue. Political Tehsildar in Landikotal Irshad Mohmand said that they had issued notices to Khugakhel elders to resolve their differences over the ownership of a taxi stand. He said the political administration arrested the Khugakhel tribesmen when they tried to forcibly take possession of the taxi stand.