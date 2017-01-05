LNDIKOTAL: The political administration on Wednesday released 120 tribesmen

belonging to the Khuga-khel tribes arrested a day earlier.The authorities had arrested 120 Khugakhel tribesmen on charges of creating law and order at Torkham border. Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi and JUI-F leader Mufti Ejaz intervened to resolve the issue. Political Tehsildar in Landikotal Irshad Mohmand said that they had issued notices to Khugakhel elders to resolve their differences over the ownership of a taxi stand. He said the political administration arrested the Khugakhel tribesmen when they tried to forcibly take possession of the taxi stand.

