PESHAWAR: One person was killed and another injured when a police constable opened fire in the Judicial Complex here on Wednesday.Police Constable Arshad, who was serving as gunman with an MPA, allegedly opened fire on one Wasifullah and another person at the Judicial Complex.Wasifullah was killed while the other person was wounded and taken to a hospital.Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Operations, Sajjad Khan said the cop was in civvies and has been arrested by the policemen on duty.The official said the two parties had an old enmity.

