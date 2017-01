PESHAWAR: The police worked out the murder case of a girl who was killed and her body thrown in Michini Gate locality, sources said.The body of the girl identified as Javeria, a resident of Tehkal locality, was found in the jurisdiction of the Michini Gate Police Station.The police said that her stepfather strangulated her over some domestic issue.

Murder case of girl solved was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176845-Murder-case-of-girl-solved/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Murder case of girl solved" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176845-Murder-case-of-girl-solved.