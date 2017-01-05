TIMERGARA: The police on Wednesday recovered a decomposed body in the limits of Talash Police Station. After getting information from a local source about the presence of a body, the police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Timergara, Fakhr-e-Alam said the body was buried six months back. The official said that someone had killed the man and buried the body in the forest of Kamrani Hill.

