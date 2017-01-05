MANSEHRA: Three persons were killed when a speeding pickup truck plunged into river in Kohistan on Tuesday night.The vehicle was on its way to Mansehra from Dassu when the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn and the vehicle fell into river near Sirbanda.The local people rushed to the scene and shifted injured to the nearby hospital. Two of the dead were identified as Taj Ferooz and Anwarullah (driver). In another accident, one Mohammad Abid was killed when his vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into Kunhar River in Bonja area of Balakot. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital in Balakot.

