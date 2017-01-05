PESHAWAR: The spokesman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has clarified the news item captioned “PTI government stopped from taking action against Muqam’s construction company” by pointing out that the project in question was initiated by the C&W department rather than the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its elected government in the province.

The spokesman said the provincial government was unnecessarily dragged into a personalized event of an individual who moved the court against an institution. He maintained that the provincial government has nothing to do with something involving the C&W department and its contractor.

“Both have claims and counter claims under an agreement that would have to be followed. If the public resources are utilized, the question does arise that the quality is maintained and the delay avoided, transparency ensured and the public response to public welfare activities heard,” he added.

0



0







CM’s spokesman clarifies PTI didn’t initiate action against Muqam’s firm was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176838-CMs-spokesman-clarifies-PTI-didnt-initiate-action-against-Muqams-firm/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CM’s spokesman clarifies PTI didn’t initiate action against Muqam’s firm" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176838-CMs-spokesman-clarifies-PTI-didnt-initiate-action-against-Muqams-firm.