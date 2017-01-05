Dr Ishtiaq vows to work for QAU faculty’s welfare

Islamabad

The Quaid-i-Azam University's Department of Microbiology held a function to congratulate one of its faculty members, Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Ishtiaq Ali, on election as the president of the university's Academic Staff Association.

Noted among those in attendance were chairman of the department Prof Fareeha Hassan, Prof Safia Ahmad, Dr Rani Faryal, Dr Amir Ali Shah, Dr Naeem Ali, Dr Rubab Zuhra, Dr Muhammad Imran, Dr Javed Iqbal, Dr Asif Jamal, Dr Samiullah Khan and Dr Malik Badshah. The participants congratulated Dr Ishtiaq Ali on election and said they hoped that he would work for the welfare of the university's welfare.

Dr Ishtiaq Ali thanked them for congratulation and said he would strive to effectively resolve their problems. Members of the QAU teaching staff recently elected new ASA office-bearers. Among them were president Dr Ishtiaq Ali, vice-president Dr Naveeda Akhtar Qureshi, secretary Dr Muhammad Jamil Aslam, joint secretary Dr Ijaz Hussain and treasurer Abdul Razzaq.

