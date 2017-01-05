Islamabad

The Quaid-i-Azam University's teachers have threatened protests against the illegal occupation of the university’s land.

“A large chunk of our university's land is under illegal occupation. Instead of academic blocks, there are encroachments on campus. The government should ensure their early removal otherwise we'll be left with no option but to stage protests,” QAU Academic Staff Association secretary Dr. Jamil Aslam told a function on the university's premises on Wednesday.

The event was organised by the students and staff members of the QAU’s Department of Physics to educate students on the university land grab issue, current developments, future prospects and possible corrective measures.

The university insists at least 200 acres of its land valuing around Rs1.6 billion has long been illegally occupied by villagers and encroachments. Former Physics professor at the QAU Dr. Pervez Hoodbhoy, who was also in attendance, said the Capital Development Authority should immediately act against the people, who had grabbed the university’s land.

“A long-term comprehensive campaign against illegal occupation of the university’s land will be fruitful,” he said. Dr. Hoodbhoy said though few political parties had condemned the land grab, mere condemnation was not enough.

“They (politicians) must come forward and join forces with the university against land grabbers,” he said. ASA President Dr Ishtiaq Ali, who was also on the occasion, demanded a swift action against land grabbers by the capital’s civic agency. He said the university's faculty, staff, students and alumni were ready to fight against illegal occupation of land. Dr Ishtiaq praised Dr Pervez Hoodbhoy for effectively highlighting the issue in the media.

Earlier, the representatives of the QAU directorate of works briefed participants about the encroachments on the university's land, including a former senator's house. Students, teachers and staff members attended the briefing in large numbers.

