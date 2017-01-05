Print Story
January 05, 2017 Islamabad
Islamabad: Here comes something for the students of Islamabad Model College for Boys, I-10/1, to cheer about: the civic agency has approved a playground for them.
According to the Capital Development Authority’s urban planning directorate, the layout plan for the playground to be developed on campus has been approved at the request of the I-10/1 college’s principal and management committee.
A piece of land has been earmarked for the playground, which will be maintained and managed by the local union council. The playground plan has already been approved by the CDA chairman.