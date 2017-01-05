Islamabad: Here comes something for the students of Islamabad Model College for Boys, I-10/1, to cheer about: the civic agency has approved a playground for them.

According to the Capital Development Authority’s urban planning directorate, the layout plan for the playground to be developed on campus has been approved at the request of the I-10/1 college’s principal and management committee.

A piece of land has been earmarked for the playground, which will be maintained and managed by the local union council. The playground plan has already been approved by the CDA chairman.

0



0







I-10/1 college to get playground was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176829-I-101-college-to-get-playground/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "I-10/1 college to get playground" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176829-I-101-college-to-get-playground.