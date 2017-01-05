Islamabad: Adviser to Prime Minister on Federal Departments in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Amir Muqam visited HigherEducation Commission (HEC) Secretariat on Wednesday and met HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed.

The chairman welcomed Amir Muqam to HEC and briefed him aboutHEC’s initiatives for promotion of higher education in the country said a news release on Wednesday. He said since inception of HEC in 2002 number of universitieshad increased remarkably while HEC followed no compromise policy onquality.

He maintained that research activities in the country hadgained momentum during the last

decade. He said HEC was emphasising on research dedicated to solution of prevailing socio economic problems of Pakistan.

He informed him about HEC’s plan to open new university sub campuses at district level with special reference to theUniversity of Swat’s Shangla campus where land will be provided by the Provincial Government.

He said HEC had already released Rs10 million to theUniversity of Swat for establishment of the sub campus. The chairman said that Shangla campus would initially bepermitted to operate two disciplines namely BS in Computer Scienceand Information Technology.

He informed the adviser that work on Swat University spermanent campus was already underway while arrangements for startingwomen campus are also under process where classes will be started incoming Fall. Amir Muqam lauded the remarkable progress of higher educationsector in the country and HEC s efforts and achievements in thisregard.

