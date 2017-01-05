Islamabad

An international conference on research and practices in education will be held here next month as an attempt to overcome knowledge-gap between developed and developing countries in relevant disciplines.

The conference is being arranged by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC). Prominent educationists from US, Canada and Australia will attend the event as guest speakers.

It will be an opportunity to find out ways and means to improve quality of education and link the research’s findings with society’s overall development. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui hoped that the event will enable the participants to rethink about the educational impact in bringing social change.

Recently, the University has focused on construction and disseminating of knowledge through publication of research journals and holding research-based conferences. It published eight journals and held twelve national and international conferences during the last two years. The University also provided special incentive package to its faculty members as an encouragement focusing more on research-based activities.

Education is being restructured with the emerging techniques, methods and computer applications. The paradigm shift that had started in the mid of twentieth century not only overcome all old and traditional schools of thought but also added a lot more responsibility for the educators and specifically to the researchers in the field.

It is common perception that the education provided by the universities at present is not aligned with the community needs. The community and the universities are working in isolation this may be a stumbling block in bringing harmony in the society.

This conference, Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said will deliberate upon the possible community-university linkages and practices. AIOU having large number of prospective teachers across the country representing all sections of the community may have more potential to reach community. In this context the conference has invited researchers, scholars and professionals from home and abroad to present their work in various forms i.e. Oral paper presentations, round table discussions, and poster presentations.

