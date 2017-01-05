India should not hurt interests of people in IHK: JKCHR

Islamabad

Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (JKCHR) has cautioned the Government of India that the UN Resolutions have frozen into a non-action the “Government of Pakistan, the insurgents, the tribesmen, the inhabitants of Jammu and Kashmir and the outside world” in the hope that UN Security Council would discharge upon its pledge of a free and fair plebiscite, satisfying all parties and any violation of this mechanism would unfreeze the people and their sympathisers into a practical all out resistance against the unduly carried over presence of Government of India in Kashmir, says a press release.

JKCHR President Dr. Syed Nazir Gilani has said that the new found practice of Delhi using Indian courts to find footholds for non-State Subjects in the Indian occupied Kashmir and find ways for Indian intervention through uncontested or badly contested cases is a serious violation of the refrain “from any step incompatible with the Charter and liable to result in an aggravation of the situation” demanded by the UN.

He said that the filing of a PIL in Delhi High Court challenging the non-applicability of any constitution amendment in Jammu and Kashmir without a Presidential order under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, in fact is orchestrated by the Delhi administration to decimate the Muslim majority and strangulate the people.

JKCHR has asked the Indian Held Kashmir Government to come clean on its position on the State Autonomy Committee Report of July 2000 which has confirmed that Jammu and Kashmir has not merged with India and there is a provisional and limited accession in the areas of Defence, External Affairs and Communication.

Dr. Nazir Gilani has said that at this point Indian presence in Kashmir has no legitimacy because it has been placed before the UN Security Council for a free and fair vote of the people of Kashmir under UN supervision. Indian presence in IHK has outlived its merit and has turned into an occupation.

JKCHR statement has pointed out that until 31 March 1959 an Indian citizen required a permit to enter into any part of Kashmir and the presence of Indian army is also temporary, conditional and sub-ordinate. Therefore settling any non-Kashmiri in Kashmir is a criminal offence.

Dr. Nazir Gilani has said that JKCHR would be seeking attention of various member nations of UN and members of UN Security Council in regard to UN caution served on Indian Held Kashmir Government and Government of India in UN SC Resolution of 30 March 1951. The Resolution has cautioned the two Governments stating that Srinagar Assembly is non representative “because it would be elected from only a part of the whole territory of Jammu and Kashmir”.

0



0







India should not hurt interests of people in IHK: JKCHR was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176823-India-should-not-hurt-interests-of-people-in-IHK-JKCHR/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "India should not hurt interests of people in IHK: JKCHR" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176823-India-should-not-hurt-interests-of-people-in-IHK-JKCHR.