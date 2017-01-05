Islamabad

The Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) have not been able to control menace of encroachment particularly in commercial areas of the federal capital with no remedial measures in sight in near future.

The operations of the enforcement wing and the Directorate of Municipal Corporation (DMA) are confined only to demolishing a few ‘chappar’ hotels and huts while the big fishes whether they are Blue Area or in commercial areas of Islamabad are enjoying a good time by occupying verandas and footpaths in front of their shops.

The residents feel that what is happening is due to connivance or negligence of the civic bodies and the residents have been made to suffer. They are also under an impression those at helm of affairs of MCI are representatives of traders whom they are protecting at any cost.

In Blue Area, the electronic goods, furniture and other goods put on sale have been occupying footpaths for many years forcing pedestrians to walk on roads and so is case in Karachi Company.

A resident of Sector F-7 feels that media is as much responsible for present state of affairs in Islamabad saying that newspapers should not project only rosy statements of CDA and MCI without checking actual implementation. "How many times, media shows blatant encroachment and filth in our markets," he complained.

He said the condition of parks and markets like Rana Market and Gol Market are also in bad shape as encroachers are occupying footpaths there, grills of parks are broken and filth is lying in green areas. "If present state of affairs continues here, the federal capital will soon turn into an ugly city of Pakistan," he said.

Spokesman for MCI when contacted, however, said the Islamabad Mayor has given deadlines to directorates particularly the enforcement and sanitation wings to improve their performance.

Meanwhile, the Human Resource Development (HRD) directorate on Wednesday issued an office order for withdrawal of additional and look after charges given to Tehsildar Asad Riaz and three ‘patwaris’.

Tehsidar Asad Riaz was given look after charge of Assistant Director Land which has now been withdrawn. Similarly, the additional charge of ‘Kanoongo’ given to three ‘Patwaris’ Muhammad Shafique, Muhammad Sheraz and Shahid Mehmood has also been withdrawn.

