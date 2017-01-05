Antibiotics aren’t always what you or your child needs to get well. The American Academy of Paediatrics explains:

* An antibiotic will not help the common cold, which is caused by a virus. Antibiotics only treat bacterial infections, not those caused by viruses or other germs.

* Overuse of an antibiotic could lead to bacteria that becomes resistant to that medication. That’s why an antibiotic should never be used unless necessary.

* An antibiotic could cause mild side effects, such as diarrhoea.

* Green or yellow mucus can signal a viral infection or a bacterial infection. Symptoms lasting longer than 10 days accompanied by fever may mean a bacterial infection.

* Not all ear infections need an antibiotic. Many will go away without treatment. Ask your doctor about this.

* Most sore throats are caused by a virus, but strep throat does need an antibiotic.

* An antibiotic usually starts working within three days, so call your doctor if you don’t see an improvement by then.

* Never share an antibiotic with anyone, take it exactly as directed and always finish the prescription even if you feel better.

