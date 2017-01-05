Islamabad: President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday asked the Benazir Income Support Programme’s top management to ensure poverty alleviation in far-flung areas of the country. He was speaking to BISP Chairperson Marvi Memon, who called on him at the Aiwan-i-Sadr here.

The president said he was happy to see the BISP expand its poverty alleviation efforts and that the use of modern technology like biometric system would ensure transparency in the distribution of financial assistance to the poor and deserving people.

He said the federal government was committed to alleviating poverty from the country and the budgetary allocation of Rs115 billion for the purpose in the current financial year was enough to prove it.

The BISP chairperson briefed the president about her organisation’s objectives, performance and future plans, and said a survey had been conducted to identify the families eligible for financial assistance since June 2016.

She said information about the poor and deserving people was being collected through door-to-door visits. Marvi Memon said the BISP was introducing a biometric system to ensure the transparent delivery of financial assistance to the poor and deserving families.

The BISP chairman invited the president to the launch of the third BISP impact evaluation report. The president accepted the invite and said he would attend the event.

