Islamabad

The water supply system in Union Council (UC-42) is unable to meet the needof the residents who are facing acute shortage of water in the ongoing winter season.

Raja Zafar Iqbal, a resident of the union council, said water is being supplied to this area from Pona Faqiran but leakages on various points cause loss of huge amount of water, adding the leakages are also causing contamination of water due to which the residents are falling prey to various kinds of diseases.

Another resident Afzal Hussain said the union council comprises areas like I-10/1 and I-10/4 sectors and stray dogs, dilapidated roads, dirty parks and emission of smoke from the steel mills have become a common scene in this locality.

Lady Councillor Dr. Ajmair Bibi said there should be a vocational training institute in the union council with an aim to empower the woman folk. "A lady doctor should also be posted in the medical dispensary operating in the union council. The street crimes are increasing day-by-day so the necessary measures are also required to provide security to the people," she said.

UC-42 chairman Farman Mughal said fourteen tubewells were set up in Pona Faqiran some thirty five years ago and now only ten of them are supplying water to the residents of this area.

"The street lights would be installed on all the roads in next two weeks and officials of the environment directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) have also visited the area to get to know about condition of the parks," he said.

He said a new park is being established besides upgradation of the existing parks that would provide viable recreational facilities to the people, adding "The UC office would also be set up in the coming week where the people would come and register their complaints."

