LAHORE

The Punjab Aids Control Programme (PACP) organised training of healthcare providers on HIV/AIDS, treatment and counselling at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology at the Old Auditorium of the PIC on Wednesday.

According to a handout, the training was attended by doctors, staff nurses and paramedics from the PIC.

The training covered areas of counselling and medication in case, accidental pricks, Post Exposure Prophalyxis, precautions in lab, accidental pricks, epidemiology of HIV and treatment. Ms Faiza Nayyer, counselling expert from Punjab Aids Control Programme, led the session.

