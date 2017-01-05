LAHORE

PPP Lahore and Punjab chapters will celebrate the 88th birth anniversary of the party founder, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, today.

A cake-cutting ceremony will be held at PPP Punjab Secretariat in which senior party leaders will participate.

Senior PPP leader from Lahore Arif Khan organised a cake-cutting ceremony in connection with the birth anniversary of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) at Faisal Chowk on The Mall.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, born in 1929, served as Foreign Minister of Pakistan in Ayub era and founded his own party Pakistan People's Party in 1967. By 1970, his party won major chunk of National Assembly seats in West Pakistan, and after Dhaka fall, Gen Yahya Khan transferred power to Zuflikar Ali Bhutto and he became prime minister. He served as PM till his government was toppled by Gen Zia ul Haq. He was executed in April 1979.

PPP: Member PPP Federal Council and former MPA Dr Zia Ullah Khan Bangash has slammed Punjab government over the tragic death of a woman who died at Jinnah Hospital due to lack of treatment.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Dr Bangash said that it was regretful that even in major hospitals, patients were not given any treatment. He said the major hospitals of the provincial capital were facing shortage of beds, medicines, equipment. He said the wards of hospitals also had sanitation issues.

The PPP leader from Lahore said that the doctors of District Headquarters Hospital of Lahore refer patients to the teaching hospitals which gave rise to the bulk of visitors. Had specialist doctors been posted in DHQ hospitals, a lot of burden on major teaching hospitals could have lessened, he added.

He urged the chief minister to get medical treatment from Punjab hospitals rather from abroad so that he could have a better idea of the situation.

