LAHORE

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health & Chairman CM Taskforce for Spurious Medicines, Kh Imran Nazir has said a vigorous campaign against illegal trade of spurious, substandard and unregistered medicines continues in the province successfully.

According to a handout issued on Wednesday, Khawaja Imran Nazir disclosed that very positive and successful results of anti-spurious and substandard drugs campaign were obtained during 2016. Giving details of performance of Chief Minister’s Taskforce on Spurious Medicines, Imran Nazir said the raiding squads of the primary and secondary health showed best performance. He said drug inspectors of the squads performed duties in a splendid manner.

He said during 2016 the raiding teams inspected 64,210 premises/medical stores during which 3,592 medical stores / factories sealed on the charges of different irregularities, whereas, FIRs have been registered against 371 accused. He said drug courts decided 2,386 cases in which the courts imposed fine of Rs73220500 along with a total imprisonment of 75 years, 7 months to the culprits. Khawaja Imran Nazir said zero tolerance would be showed to the unscrupulous elements involved in this heinous crime.

