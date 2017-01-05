VC gives policy guidelines to improve PU world ranking

LAHORE

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasar has presented seven-point policy guidelines to bring university on a par with highly ranked international universities with special focus on merit, academic audit and decentralisation.

Chairing a meeting of deans of all faculties here on Wednesday Dr Nasar said he wanted international recognition of the university.

Presenting his seven-point plan to run the university affairs, he said merit would be ensured and transparency observed in all the decisions and mechanisms. He said the administration would focus on decentralisation of power, and academic units would be empowered to take decisions. The VC said those who would be given responsibility would be accountable for their actions. He said performance-based incentives would be provided to the teachers and employees. He said key performance indicators (KPIs) would be developed for monitoring performance which would be communicated to all units. He said assessment surveys would be conducted at the end of every academic year to audit performance of each academic unit.

While discussing the agenda, the vice-chancellor directed the deans to prepare a strategic plan to advance this mission within a month. He said hierarchy would be followed and applications entertained through proper channel. He said the administration would empower deans and the culture of bypassing the office of the deans and heads of departments would not be tolerated.

Dr Nasar vowed that administration, finance and academics sectors of the university would be improved. He said that administration would adopt the policy of right man for the right job. He said the administration would ensure that teachers imparted quality education to the students for increasing their productivity and polish their talent. He said quality enhancement cell would be strengthened. He said the administration would also pay special attention to the character building of students and curriculum would be revised according to the needs of modern age. He also said the administration would maintain peaceful environment on campus and stern security measures would be taken to ensure security of the university population.

The deans appreciated VC for his vision and vowed that his agenda would be forwarded. Academic Staff Association President Prof Dr Sajid Rashid said the ASA would support the administration in achieving its goals.

contest: Punjab Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority (PDS&CEA) have repeatedly won laurels at different competitions at the national level.

At the highly competitive Intel Science Fair-2016, PDS&CEA students from Daanish Schools and Centres of Excellence fielded more than 20 competitors.

Credit goes to the Daanish authorities and teachers that the team from Daanish Girls School, Hasilpur, won the ‘Grand Winter Prize’ for their bio-medical science project, titled “Anti-Skin Lotion”.

This is a fully sponsored award for visit to the United States next year to present the project. The same project also received the ‘Special Award’ from Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital and the ‘Best Category Award’ from Intel.

Daanish School Chishtian for Boys was also declared the ‘Grand Winner’ for their physics project ‘Call-and-Charge Mobile’. The ‘Grand Winners’ of these projects would now participate in the International Science Fair, schedule to be held in Los Angeles, US, in May 2017.

Daanish Schools have also excelled by taking the best position in both individual and team categories for chemistry, physics, biology, computers and alternative energy sources. The winners of these categories hailed from Daanish Schools, Hasilpur, Rahimyar Khan, Mianwali, Rajanpur and Chishtian. Also praiseworthy was the performance of the students from Centres of Excellence, especially Government Girls Higher Secondary School No 1, Hafizabad, who won the Best Category Team Award for Mathematics.

