Moot on educational practicesJanuary 05, 2017Print : Lahore
Islamabad
An international conference on research and practices in education will be held here next month as an attempt to overcome knowledge-gap between developed and developing countries in relevant disciplines.
The conference is being arranged by Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC). Prominent educationists from US, Canada and Australia will attend the event as guest speakers.
It will be an opportunity to find out ways and means to improve quality of education and link the research’s findings with society’s overall development.
Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui hoped that the event will enable the participants to rethink about the educational impact in bringing social change.
Recently, the University has focused on construction and disseminating of knowledge through publication of research journals and holding research-based conferences. It published eight journals and held twelve national and international conferences during the last two years.