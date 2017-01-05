A two-day workshop “Analysis and Annotation of Variants in Next-Generation Sequencing Data” organised by Department of Bioinformatics and Computational Biology of the Virtual University concluded here on Wednesday.

The workshop, organised in collaboration with Higher Education Commission, was attended by a number of scholars and experts. It was aimed at providing knowledge and skills to the participants to predict single nucleotide variants (SNVs) using Galaxy, which is a web based open source platform.

Virtual University Rector Dr Naveed A Malik said the workshop was equally useful for experts and beginners in the domain of bioinformatics for getting hands-on experience in this evolving research field. —Correspondent

0



0







Workshop was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176807-Workshop/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Workshop" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176807-Workshop.