LAHORE

Punjab Higher Education Minister Syed Raza Ali Gilani has said that tourism and hospitality are the internationally recognised inter-twined industries which have great potential and job opportunities for the talented youth who can exploit vast prospects available in these two sectors with their hard work.

He was speaking at the convocation of a private college here on Wednesday. Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Mueen Nasar, representatives of hotel industry and parents of students were also present.

The minister said the Punjab government was committed to providing facilities to the private sector institutions training and educating the youth in different sectors of hotel and tourism. He said the Punjab government was committed to providing conducive atmosphere to develop sustainable foundations of hotel and tourism sectors.

He said the students should strive to explore their economic prospects in different sectors instead of running after government jobs.

Dr Zafar Mueen Nasar and others also spoke on the occasion. Later, the minister distributed certificates among the students.

0



0







‘Hotel, tourism institutes to be facilitated’ was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 05, 2017 and was last updated on January 05, 2017. This news story is related to Print/176805-Hotel-tourism-institutes-to-be-facilitated/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "‘Hotel, tourism institutes to be facilitated’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/176805-Hotel-tourism-institutes-to-be-facilitated.