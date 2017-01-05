LAHORE

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab has constituted a committee to investigate fire incident in the basement of Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences at Lahore General Hospital.

The committee will submit its report in three days. According to a press release on Wednesday, although no life was lost in the incident due to in time action by the officials concerned, the principal decided to constitute the committee to probe into the reasons for the incident. A fire erupted while installing a central air conditioner in the newly-built PINS.

The basement was filled with smoke after which the staff reached the spot for rescue activities. The committee will be led by Professor of Neuro Surgery Dr Shahzad Shams. A fire erupted in the basement of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences in Lahore General Hospital on Wednesday, which created panic among the patients, staff and visitors in the hospital.

The Rescue 1122 ambulances reached the spot immediately and successfully put out the fire after hectic effort.

The fire erupted due to glue coming in contact with the heat due to an overheated car parked in the basement. The people, however, remained unhurt but a car was partially burnt due to the fire. However, it took a few hours to exhaust the smoke from the basement.

Five injured: Five people, including two students were injured after an explosion took place due to gas leakage from a pipeline at Government College of Technology for Women, Jain Mandir on Wednesday.

The rescuers rushed the spot and shifted the injured to a local hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger. The injured were identified as Fatma, daughter of Suhail, Insa, daughter of Munsab, Sarfraz, Ejaz and Tauqeer.

Body found: A 55-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Liaqatabad police on Wednesday. Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. The body was shifted to morgue for autopsy to ascertain the cause of the death.

