Punjab healthcare at optimum level now, claims minister

Following the uproar over the death of a female patient in one of the government hospitals of the provincial capital, Minister for Specialized Health Care, Khawaja Salman Rafique, has stated that anyone found guilty of negligence would not be spared. At the same time, the minister has enumerated a number of achievements of Punjab government under the guidelines and directives issued by the Chief Minister, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

Talking to The News, the minister said with an air of authority that he would welcome questions about all the Punjab government's claims of achievements. When asked to elaborate, he told this scribe that no hollow claims were made. The government has in fact endeavoured in all earnest to provide effective health care to the public for which multifaceted actions and programmes have been launched, added Rafique.

Quoting one example, the minister informed The News that the government has met marvelous success in achieving the target of 'Polio-free Punjab' as not a single case of polio has been reported in the province during the preceding year i.e in the year 2016.

Pointing out towards other achievements, the minister said that apart from ensuring complete eradication of polio in Punjab, the government has also met these targets: MNT elimination; more than 80% EPI coverage; appropriate control of Measles; Launching of Rota virus (within week, all preparation complete); 24-hour delivery service at 803 Basic Health Units; 100% availability of family planning services and commodities; Patient transfer service through 193 ambulances in rural areas; Regularisation of LHVs and their inclusion in the civil servants' cadre; Supervisory allowance @ 5,000/month for 1850 LHS; Expansion of Nutrition programme to treat malnourished children (the number of centres has been increased from 400 to 582).

During the talk, the minister was also asked as to what measure the government has adopted to ensure the availability of good quality medicines at affordable prices. The minister replied that in order to achieve this target, the government has introduced the system of centralised procurement of medicines. That would ensure good quality and reasonable rates of medicines to be procured from multinational and reputed national companies.

The News was also informed that massive reform agenda was also being pursued in full swing in the provincial health system through different methods that also included the establishment of Project Management Unit (PMU) for revamping. And establishment of Strategic Management Cell is another step in the direction of reforms.

Other steps taken for improving the health services included: online generation of purchase orders to ensure transparency; centralised procurement of biomedical equipment; outsourcing of CT scan services of DHQ hospitals; revamping of 25 DHQ and 15 THQ Hospitals and performance-based incentives reward scheme for consultants, administrators, nurses and para-medics.

At this point, Rafique added that incentives and rewards scheme was considered to be one of the best administrative measures to achieve optimum efficiency, as also proven in foreign countries blessed with near-perfection health care system.

In the realm of eradication of spurious medicines, the government has initiated plans for modernisation of Drug Testing Laboratory at Lahore. Besides that, modernisation of Medical Store Depot has started and medicine's supply is being done through third party (TCS).

