LAHORE

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) Department has suspended Dr Zafar Yousaf, Medical Superintendent, Jinnah Hospital with an immediate effect over dereliction of duty resulting in the death of a female patient on the floor of the hospital a few days ago.

The SHC&ME Department issued the notification on Wednesday vis-a-vis order of suspension on account of inefficiency and misconduct in terms of Section 6 of the Punjab Employees Efficiency Discipline and Accountability Act, 2006. He is directed to report to Secretary SHC&ME Department. Meanwhile, Prof Arif Tajammal, Professor of Obst & Gynae, Allama Iqbal Medical College/Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, has been entrusted the additional charge of the post of medical superintendent, in addition to his own duties till the arrival of regular incumbent.

It is learnt that CM had expressed his indignation over the death of a female patient, Zohra Bibi, 60, a resident of Kasur, due to negligence in treatment and unavailability of bed. Earlier, an inquiry committee submitted its probe report into the death of a female patient, which revealed that the patient was denied treatment in five hospitals before ultimately losing her life to apathy of health providers in the provincial capital.

The members of inquiry committee with Prof Dr Faisal Masood, Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University, heading the committee as convener, and Prof Dr Sardar Fakhar Imam, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University, and Dr Salman Shahid, Additional Secretary (Technical), SHC&ME Department, as its members, reached the residence of a the deceased in Kasur and gathered information and history of the patient. It was revealed the patient was first brought to a trust hospital namely Arif Memorial Hospital, a trust hospital in peripheral area between Lahore and Kasur, which referred the patient to Lahore General Hospital. The LGH referred the patient to Punjab Institute of Cardiology from where she was referred to Services Hospital. The Services Hospital then referred the patient to Jinnah Hospital, where she died.

