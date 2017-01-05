Law officer directed to apprise court of cabinet approval

LAHORE

The Lahore High Court chief justice on Wednesday directed the federal government's counsel to apprise whether the cabinet had approved transferring administrative control of four regulatory authorities to the respective ministries.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Sheraz Zaka challenging control of Nepra, Pepra, Ogra, and Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) given under their respective ministries. The lawyer argued before the court that the regulatory bodies had been placed under the control of federal government without the approval of the cabinet and also without the approval of Council of Common Interest (CCI).

A deputy attorney general told the court that approval of the CCI was not required for the subjugation of the regulatory authorities. The chief justice, however, directed the law officer to apprise on next hearing whether the approval of the cabinet was sought for the purpose. The hearing was put off till Jan 10.

Meanwhile, Advocate Zaka drew attention of the chief justice towards alleged unbecoming conduct of a judge who seized an identical petition. The chief justice asked the lawyer to take up the matter with the high court on administrative side.

