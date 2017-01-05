LAHORE

A lady constable tried to set herself ablaze in front of Old Anarkali IG office on Wednesday.

Lady Constable Zaib-un-Nisa posted at Qurban Lines was reportedly depressed about abominable behaviour of her seniors. The enraged woman tried to end her life by setting herself ablaze. However, the policemen performing security duty there prevented her from doing so.

certificates: SP Mujahid gave away appreciation certificates to the officers and officials who had performed outstanding duty on New Year Night.

Among those who had received the certificates included sector in-charge SI Asim, TASI Abdul Raoof, TASI Sajid Shahzad, TASI Khurram, Nadim, Azam and Muzammil.

Transfer: The Punjab government issued notification for transfer and posting of following officers on Wednesday.

According to the notification, Abdul Sattar, Assistant Commissioner Jatoi, has been made Officer on Special Duty (OSD), while Mumtaz Ahmed, OSD, has been posted as Extra Settlement Commissioner, Raiwind.

