LAHORE

Lord Mayor Metropolitan Cooperation Mubashir Javed called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that establishment of local governments will help to solve problems of the citizens at lower level.

Local governments representatives will play an effective role in resolving people’s problems, he added. Shahbaz Sharif said it is demand of the office of local governments representatives that they should make service, hard work and honesty their mission.

He said selfless service to the people and resolution of their problems should be the top priority of local bodies representatives as they can come up to the expectations of the people only through service, hard work and honesty.

The chief minister congratulated Mubashir on becoming Lahore Mayor.

Lord Mayor Mubashir Javed said that problems of the citizens will be resolved on priority basis and no effort will be spared in service to the citizens in accordance with the vision of the chief minister.

