LAHORE

Hundreds of people held protest demonstrations and took out rallies in different parts of the provincial metropolis on Wednesday to show solidarity with Muslims of Myanmar, Syria, occupied-Kashmir and Palestine who are facing innumerable atrocities.

The first rally “Islam Bbachao March”, (Save Islam March) was organised to show solidarity with Muslims of Myanmar, Syria, Kashmir and Palestine. The rally, led by Dr Muhammad Ashraf Asif Jalali, started at around 2PM from Data Darbar and ended outside Assembly Hall, The Mall, after Esha prayers.

Among the prominent figures who attended the rally were Mian Waleed Ahmed Sharaqpuri, Pir Syed Muhammad Naveed ul Hassan Mashhadi, Mian Abubakar Sharaqpuri, Sahibzada Hamid Raza. The protesters also staged a sit-in in front of Punjab Assembly building.

The protesters said the Muslims of the world were suffering because of inaction of the Muslim countries. They said the Muslim Ummah should establish their own platform like the United Nations.

Another rally, led by Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi, was organised. The protesters wanted to take out rally from Kalma Chowk to Liberty Roundabout but were stopped from doing so by police.

