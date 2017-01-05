SHC’s division bench tells petitioner to file application

before bench already hearing the case

The petitioner who had challenged the exercise of executive authority by the chief minister’s adviser on labour, Saeed Ghani, on matters of the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI) filed an application with the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday wishing to withdraw his petition ‘unconditionally’.

An activist of the Pakistan Mazdoor Ittehad, Abdul Sattar Niazi, had filed the petition against Saeed Ghani, on December 6 last year, after the latter had convened a meeting of SESSI’s governing body. The petitioner maintained that only the body’s chairman (the labour minister) could call a meeting of the body and not a labour adviser.

The court had on the hearing restrained Ghani from exercising any executive authority or chairing the meeting of SESSI till further orders.

Although the matter was fixed for hearing for January 11, the petitioner filed an application for urgent hearing and submitted an application seeking withdrawal of his petition.

The SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, however, did not allow the application observing that since the SHC CJ had issued a show cause notice to the chief secretary and the matter had already been fixed for January 11, therefore it would be appropriate that the request be placed before the bench dealing with the issue.

Chief justice SHC, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, had on a previous hearing of the case ordered to issue show cause notice to the provincial chief secretary for a breach of statement filed before the court.

On a previous hearing, the petitioner’s counsel had argued that despite court’s orders against s using ministerial powers, the ruling government party’s senator was holding a meeting of the SESSI’s governing body.

Sindh chief secretary, Rizwan Ahmed Memon, appeared before the court and submitted that after the SHC’s judgment in the advisers case, none of them was exercising any executive authority or ministerial powers or holding any portfolio and the chief minister consulted them strictly as s.

The petitioner’s counsel, Mohammad Ali Lakhani, said that although the CS claimed that no was given a ministerial portfolio, or was exercising any executive authority, Ghani had called a meeting of the SESSI’s governing body as its chairman.

The counsel argued that only the labour minister could be the SESSI chairman under the Sindh Employees Social Security Act.

He also placed on record three letters issued by SESSI on November 13 and December 15 to show that every correspondence was sent for information to the to the CM on labour/chairman governing body of SESSI.

SHC CJ observed that there appeared to be a violation of the statement given by the chief secretary wherein he had categorically stated that after the SHC judgment none of the advisers was exercising any executive authority or any ministerial power.

