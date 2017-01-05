A suspect believed to be a gangster associated with a Lyari gang was gunned down in Wachani Mohallah of the area following an encounter, police officials reported on Wednesday.

Officials of the Chakiwara police station said they had received information regarding the presence of armed gangsters in the Wachani Mohallah.

The gangsters opened fire on the law enforcers when they reached their place of hiding, the officials reported; one of the gangsters was arrested in an injured condition in police’ retaliatory firing. His associates managed to escape.

However, the injured gangster was pronounced dead on arrival to the Civil Hospital. A pistol and a hand grenade were recovered from his possession.

He was later identified as Shahab alias Shaboo, said to be a member of the notorious gangster Uzair Baloch’s group. He reportedly used to command the Maula Madad area in Lyari.

The police further claimed that he was involved in a number of murders and extortion cases, and had also killed police officials. Further investigations are underway.

Rangers raids

The paramilitary force claimed to have arrested 14 suspects including members of a banned outfit with weapons.

The spokesman for Sindh Rangers said raids were conducted in Landhi, SITE and Jamshed Quarters. During raids in these areas the personnel claimed arresting five criminals, four associated with a political party’s militant wing and an extortionist.

In other raids conducted in Gadap, Shah Faisal and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, six people were arrested including one of a political party’s militant wing.

On the other hand, during raids in Clifton and Malir Town, three criminals belong to a militant wing of a political party were arrested. All the men nabbed were said to be in possession of illicit weapons and ammunition.

