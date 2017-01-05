A member of a banned outfit has been sentenced to 19 years in prison by an anti-terrorism court (ATC).

Muhammad Khan was convicted of possessing illegal arms and explosive material with an intent to use them for carrying out terrorist activities in the city.

He was arrested by the SITE-B police in 2015 after a gun battle. The police had seized a huge quantity of explosive material and illegal arms found on him.

Khan was tried in three cases – possession of illegal arms and explosive material, police encounter and attempting murder. The court found him guilty of charges and sent to jail for 19 years.

