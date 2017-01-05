Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh president, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, said the parliament had to decide on whether it wanted the National Action Plan (NAP) and military courts’ terms extended or not.

Talking to media personnel, on Wednesday, Khuhro said initially there had been a swift implementation of the action plan, however, later it turned out that some of its points were not being focused upon.

He said the PPP had supported the proposal of establishing military trial courts in the country even though the constitution did not have any provision for such a judicial set-up.

Despite that, punishments handed down by military courts were not implemented upon, Khuhro opined.

He said all concerned political parties had to collectively decide whether or not to extend the terms.

He claimed Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and the federal government had been backing banned organisations, and the country would never come out of the abyss if the federal government continued with this policy.

On the occasion, Sartaj Khan Laghari a close associate of former Sindh chief minister Liaquat Ali Khan Jatoi announced to join the PPP.

