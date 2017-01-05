The Federal Investigation Agency carried out raids in different areas on Wednesday and seized drugs that were unregistered or were being sold in violation of copyright.

An FIA spokesperson on the complaint The Exhibitor Pvt Ltd located in FB Area Sarwar Shaeed Road, Karachi, an inquiry was conducted in connection with the infringement of the company’s copyright logo that carried the “Brands of the Year Award”

A raid was conducted at Barry International Pvt. Limited in Phase-I of the Export Processing Zone and during a search, 36,000 freshers in small tins containing the logo “Brands of the Year Award” were found and seized under Section 5(5) of FIA Act-1974.

A case under Section 15 Customs Act 1969 punishable Under Section 156(1)(9) ibid, r/w Sections 66, 66-A, 71 of Copyright Ordinance 1962 was registered and Barry International Pvt Ltd CEO Shahrukh Tahir was arrested.

On the complaint of Provincial Drug Inspector Karachi-VI Khurshid Shaikh about the manufacturing, packing, re-packing, sale, and distribution of an substandard and unregistered product named “Seven Seas” capsules under the garb of food supplements illegal by Zakir Hussain and Rehan Iqbal of Bio Nova, an inquiry was conducted by Inspector Ali Hassan Zardari. The inspector raided the Sambrose Hospital in FB Area Karachi where Bio Nova employee Zakir Hussain was found.

Five cartons of Seven Seas capsules containing 750 bottles were found. Another raid was conducted at Bio Nova’s office at Tooba Apartments Phase-I DHA where its proprietor Rehan Iqbal was found.

There, 1,650 bottles, 40 boxes (each box contain 5,000 capsules), 500 labels, 200 empty bottles with 2000 caps, 300 labels of Sea Gold, 4,000 seals of bottles and eight labels of Norwegian Sea Cod were found

Rehan Iqbal and his employee Zakir Hussain were booked under Sections 23 & 27 R/w Section 30 of Drug Act.

